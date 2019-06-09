Royals face the White Sox following Keller’s solid outing

Chicago White Sox (30-33, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-44, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (1-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Brad Keller. Keller went eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Chicago.

The Royals are 8-14 against opponents from the AL Central. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.25. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.29 ERA.

The White Sox are 13-19 on the road. Chicago is slugging .398 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .510. The White Sox won the last meeting 2-0. Lucas Giolito notched his ninth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Keller took his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 16 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Adalberto Mondesi is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .510. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).