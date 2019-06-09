Twins hit the road against the Tigers in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (42-21, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (8-2, 1.96 ERA, .96 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (1-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Minnesota will play on Sunday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 11-11 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .359.

The Twins are 13-6 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the MLB. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .336. The Tigers won the last meeting 9-3. Nick Ramirez secured his second victory and JaCoby Jones went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Detroit. Kyle Gibson registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .253. Niko Goodrum is 16-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 18 home runs and is batting .267. C.J. Cron is 9-for-30 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.78 ERA

Twins: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).