Millan leads Jacksonville to 8-2 win over Montgomery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- J.C. Millan hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Montgomery Biscuits 8-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Jumbo Shrimp and a five-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

Down 3-1 in the sixth, Montgomery cut into the lead when Kevin Padlo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Lowe.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the seventh inning when Santiago Chavez hit a three-run home run.

Jacksonville right-hander Jorge Guzman (2-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Riley O'Brien (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.