Hernandez leads Charlotte to 5-2 win over Palm Beach
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-2 on Saturday.
Charlotte started the scoring in the first inning when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Martinez hit an RBI single, driving in Yariel Gonzalez.
The Stone Crabs later added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Jim Haley scored on a forceout, while Carl Chester hit a two-run double in the eighth.
Charlotte right-hander Tommy Romero (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tommy Parsons (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over seven innings.
Martinez tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Cardinals.
Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 7-2 against Charlotte this season.
