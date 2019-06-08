Hernandez leads Charlotte to 5-2 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-2 on Saturday.

Charlotte started the scoring in the first inning when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Martinez hit an RBI single, driving in Yariel Gonzalez.

The Stone Crabs later added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Jim Haley scored on a forceout, while Carl Chester hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Charlotte right-hander Tommy Romero (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tommy Parsons (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over seven innings.

Martinez tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Cardinals.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 7-2 against Charlotte this season.