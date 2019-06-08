Nolasco, Arroyo lead the way for DSL Pirates2

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco doubled and singled twice as the DSL Pirates2 beat the DSL Colorado 7-2 on Saturday.

Carlos Arroyo singled twice with two runs for DSL Pirates2.

With the game tied 2-2, the DSL Pirates2 took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Jommer Hernandez singled to bring home Rayber Romero.

The DSL Pirates2 later added a run in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Juan Mena hit an RBI single, while Arroyo and Bryan Mateo hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Jose Amaya (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Colorado starter Alan Perdomo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.