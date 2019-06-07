Matheny’s homer leads Portland to 10-3 win over Bowie

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tate Matheny hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 10-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday.

The home run by Matheny scored Brett Netzer to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

Bowie answered in the top of the next frame when Ryan McKenna hit an RBI double, scoring Mason McCoy to tie the game.

The Sea Dogs later added six runs in the fifth and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Portland right-hander Dylan Thompson (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Hunter Harvey (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.

McKenna doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Baysox. Rylan Bannon singled three times.