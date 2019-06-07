Avelino leads Sacramento to 7-5 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino had two hits and scored two runs as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-5 on Thursday.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Anthony Garcia hit an RBI single and Austin Slater scored on a forceout.

The River Cats later added four runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Mike Gerber hit a two-run single, while Levi Michael hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Okla. City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zach Reks hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the Sacramento lead to 7-5.

Steven Okert (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Mitchell White (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Drew Jackson tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Dodgers.