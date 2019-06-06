Bostick hits two homers as Norfolk gets past Columbus 11-6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Christopher Bostick hit a pair of homers, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 11-6 win over the Columbus Clippers on Thursday.

Austin Wynns and Anthony Santander also homered for the Tides.

The home runs by Bostick, both two-run shots, came in the fifth off Matt Whitehouse and in the sixth off Argenis Angulo.

Tanner Scott (2-1) got the win in relief while Whitehouse (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Despite the loss, Columbus is 6-1 against Norfolk this season.