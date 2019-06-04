McKinney hits grand slam, leads Buffalo over Scranton/WB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Billy McKinney hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.

The grand slam by McKinney, part of a five-run inning, gave the Bisons a 4-3 lead before Teoscar Hernandez scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Logan Morrison hit a solo home run.

Buffalo starter Ryan Feierabend (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trey Amburgey hit two solo homers for the RailRiders. Morrison homered and singled.