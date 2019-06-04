Taylor’s double leads Harrisburg to 9-8 win over Binghamton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Chuck Taylor hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 9-8 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday.

The double by Taylor came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Harrisburg took the lead when Jose Marmolejos hit a two-run home run.

The Senators later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Adrian Sanchez scored on a fielder's choice and Marmolejos hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

Binghamton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Barrett Barnes hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to help cut the Harrisburg lead to 9-8.

Starter Mario Sanchez (4-0) got the win while Thomas McIlraith (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Several Rumble Ponies chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jason Krizan doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 3-1 against Harrisburg this season.