River Plate beats Athletico to win Recopa Sudamericana

River Plate celebrates their 3-0 Recopa victory over Brazil's Athletico Paranaense at the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2019. AP Photo

Argentina's River Plate has won the Recopa Sudamericana with two goals in injury time against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

The trophy is coach Marcelo Gallardo's 10th, a record for River. The former Argentina international joined in 2014.

Athletico led 1-0 after the first leg in Curitiba last week, and Nacho Fernandez tied the score on aggregate in the 65th minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Just when the 62,000 spectators at Monumental de Nunez Stadium thought the game was going to a penalty shootout, Lucas Pratto scored the second a minute into injury time. Pratto also scored in both legs of the controversial Copa Libertadores final last year.

Matias Suarez made it 3-0 four minutes later.