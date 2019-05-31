Thursday Sports in Brief

NBA

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.

The Raptors hardly looked like newcomers to the NBA's biggest stage, controlling the action most of the way against a Golden State team beginning its fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and Marc Gasol had 20 for the Raptors.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson had 21 for the Warriors, who had won all four Game 1s in the last four years. All those had come at home, but this time Golden State doesn't have home-court advantage.

Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit Wednesday night during the game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called "extremely upsetting."

MLB said in a statement it sends its "best wishes to the child and family involved." It noted that clubs have "significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years," and the league will continue its "efforts on this important issue."

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros said the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy and will not provide updates.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's average attendance of 26,854 is 1.4% below the 27,242 through the similar point last season, which wound up below 30,000 for the first time since 2003.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay set stadium lows this year. Kansas City had its smallest home crowd since 2011, and Toronto and San Francisco since 2010.

Miami and the Rays drew 12,653 Wednesday night — combined. The Marlins' average attendance is less than Triple-A Las Vegas.

Nineteen of the 30 teams have experienced falls.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Carter Stewart will begin his professional baseball career by taking an uncommon route.

The 19-year old pitcher from Florida has signed a six-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Pacific League that will guarantee him as much as $7 million. Baseball fans are used to seeing Japanese players come to the major leagues and have great success. It hasn't been attempted the other way around until now.

The right-hander was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Braves in last year's draft from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, but negotiations were complicated by a wrist injury.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Juwan Howard was overcome with tears of joys as he was introduced as Michigan's new men's basketball coach.

The former member of the Fab Five has a five-year contract that will pay him $2 million in his first year.

The former Miami Heat assistant coach had been a candidate to be a head coach in the NBA. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game in 1992 and 1993, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson.

GOLF

NEW YORK (AP) — Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel because of saying on his show that a Korean would probably win the U.S. Women's Open and that he couldn't name six players on the LPGA Tour.

He then said he would go with "Lee" and if he didn't have to mention a first name, "I'd get a bunch of them right."

Haney, who coached Tiger Woods for six of his majors from 2004 to 2010, apologized on Twitter.

A statement from the PGA Tour and SiriusXM said the comments were insensitive and do not represent the views of either party.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Loyola of Maryland's high-scoring attackman Pat Spencer and Maryland goalie Megan Taylor have won the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top male and top female player in college lacrosse.

Spencer, a four-time All-American and the first player in Patriot League history to earn the conference's offensive player of the year honors all four years, had career highs offensively last season with 49 goals and 65 assists for 114 points in 17 games. He finished his career with an NCAA record 231 assists and 149 goals in 68 games for 380 points, second all-time to former Albany star Lyle Thompson (400).

A senior co-captain in 2019, Taylor, the first goalie to win the award, led the Terps to the national championship. She had a .551 save percentage (217 saves, 177 goals allowed), the best mark of any power five goalie in the country.

SOCCER

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has left the Serie A club, with Antonio Conte expected to replace him in the next few days.

Spalletti joined Inter from Roma in 2017 and led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. But he has failed to win any silverware with the club.

Conte has been out of a job since June 2018 when he was fired from Chelsea. According to Italian media reports, the former Juventus coach has already signed a three-year contract with Inter.

LAW

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill her, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Brown also was accused of pushing the woman to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation April 28, according to the incident report released Thursday.

Names of the woman and a witness were redacted on the incident report, protected under Marsy's Law. But Brown's agent, Michael Boyer, said the woman was the player's wife.

The 25-year-old Brown, a fifth-round draft pick from Ohio University in 2017, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence without injury Wednesday.

The Jaguars parted ways with Brown on May 9 — 11 days after the alleged incident.