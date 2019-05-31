Dunshee, Brown carry Las Vegas to 8-4 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Seth Brown homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Parker Dunshee allowed just three hits over five innings as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 8-4 on Thursday.

Dunshee (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Las Vegas went up 5-0 in the third after Brown hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Sheldon Neuse.

The Aviators later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Brown hit an RBI single and Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Andrew Suarez (2-4) went five innings, allowing eight runs and 11 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Las Vegas remains undefeated against Sacramento this season at 8-0.