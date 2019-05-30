Chinea’s homer leads Springfield to 6-3 win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Chinea hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. With the victory, the Cardinals swept the three-game series.

The home run by Chinea scored Jose Godoy to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth when Irving Lopez scored on a forceout.

Seth Elledge (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tulsa starter Michael Bowden (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cardinals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-1. Despite the loss, Tulsa is 8-4 against Springfield this season.