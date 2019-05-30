Del Campo’s double leads Monterrey to 5-3 win over Durango

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Jon Del Campo hit a three-run double in the first inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 5-3 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday. With the victory, the Sultanes swept the three-game series.

The double by Del Campo capped a four-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 4-0 lead after Victor Mendoza hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Generales cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Moises Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jon Kemmer.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the fifth when Mendoza hit a solo home run.

Durango saw its comeback attempt come up short after Santiago Gonzalez hit an RBI single and Javier Salazar scored on a forceout in the eighth to cut the Monterrey lead to 5-3.

Mendoza homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Monterrey.

Monterrey right-hander Omar Bencomo (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cesar Jimenez (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and two hits while not recording an out.

Aneury Tavarez doubled and singled for the Generales.

Monterrey improved to 5-1 against Durango this season.