Pirates to take on Reds on the road

Pittsburgh Pirates (25-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Nick Kingham (1-1, 8.76 ERA, 1.99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (5-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will square off in a doubleheader Monday.

The Reds are 8-14 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati's lineup has 73 home runs this season, Eugenio Suarez leads the club with 14 homers.

The Pirates are 9-6 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.74. Joe Musgrove leads the team with a 4.58 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .551. Jose Iglesias has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 35 extra base hits and is batting .341. Elias Diaz has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.75 ERA

Pirates: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 7-day IL (concussion).