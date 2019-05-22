Lancaster beats Inland Empire 2-1

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Hearn touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 2-1 on Tuesday.

Hearn scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Carlos Herrera.

The single by Herrera scored Matt McLaughlin to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the first, Inland Empire took the lead on a hit batsman that scored Franklin Torres.

Nate Harris (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Inland Empire starter Kyle Bradish (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Torres reached base four times.

Lancaster improved to 3-1 against Inland Empire this season.