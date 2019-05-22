Urena, Garzon lead Durango to 12-5 win over Leon

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Carlos Urena hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Carlos Garzon had two hits and scored three runs as the Generales de Durango beat the Bravos de Leon 12-5 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Generales and a three-game winning streak for the Bravos.

The home run by Urena scored Daniel Mayora to give the Generales a 2-1 lead.

Leon answered in the top of the next frame when Carlos Rivero hit a solo home run to tie it up.

Durango later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Mayora drove in three runs and Javier Salazar drove in one to help put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durango starter Mayckol Guaipe (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Rivero had four hits, while Jeremias Pineda and Israel Nunez recorded three apiece for Leon in a losing effort.