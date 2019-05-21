Sports
Lutz hits walk-off single in 10th, Carolina beats Lynchburg 3-2
ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-2 on Tuesday.
Pat McInerney scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
In the top of the third, Lynchburg scored on a double-play groundout by Wilbis Santiago that brought home Mike Rivera. In the following at-bat, Luke Wakamatsu scored on a wild pitch to give the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. Carolina answered in the sixth inning when Lutz hit a two-run home run.
Lutz homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.
Clayton Andrews (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Gose (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Carolina improved to 4-2 against Lynchburg this season.
