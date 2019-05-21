Angels place Simmons on 10-day IL, Ohtani OK after scare

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, is helped up by manager Brad Ausmus, left, and a trainer after he was injured while being thrown out at first during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, May 20, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

The Los Angeles Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The shortstop sustained a grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning Monday night. The injury is a blow to the Angels' offense; Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

General manager Billy Eppler says Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. The Angels have recalled Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to fill the roster spot.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup Tuesday, a day after he was hit on the right ring finger while swinging on a third strike.