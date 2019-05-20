Rijo leads Cedar Rapids to 6-0 win over Burlington

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Luis Rijo allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels over the Burlington Bees in a 6-0 win on Monday.

Rijo (1-4) struck out six and walked three to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Cedar Rapids scored four runs, including an RBI single by Gabriel Maciel. The Kernels then added single runs in the second and eighth innings. In the second, Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI single, while Yeltsin Encarnacion hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Jose Soriano (3-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Bees were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Cedar Rapids improved to 3-1 against Burlington this season.