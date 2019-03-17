Sports

Thiem edges Federer in 3 sets to win Indian Wells title

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

March 17, 2019 09:22 PM

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, celebrates after winning a game against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif.

Dominic Thiem edged error-prone Roger Federer 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the BNP Paribas Open, denying Federer a record sixth title in the desert while claiming the biggest title of his career.

Thiem trailed 4-3 and 5-4 in the third set before breaking Federer with a forehand winner to go up 6-5. Thiem served out the two-hour match Sunday that ended with another error from Federer, a forehand dumped into the net.

Federer lost in the final for the second straight year. He was beaten in a third-set tiebreaker by Juan Martin del Potro last year.

Thiem had lost in his previous two ATP Masters 1000 finals. But the 25-year-old Austrian's solid serve held up against Federer as it had throughout the tournament.

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu upset Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the women's title.

