Virginia’s big second half knocks Pack out of ACC tournament

Well before game, after draining jumper after jumper in warmups, Virginia guard Kyle Guy heaved up a high-arching hook shot in the lane near the free-throw line.
The ball banked in, Guy playfully lifting both arms in a victory pose, as if asking what could possibly go wrong?
Turns out, the top-seeded Cavaliers would trail N.C. State at halftime of the ACC tournament quarterfinal game. But the defending ACC champions, shedding some painful memories of a year ago at the Spectrum Center, didn’t panic, didn’t flinch, strongly pulling away in the second half for a 76-56 victory.
Guy and the Cavs (29-2) won’t ever be able to wash away all the pain from their 2018 NCAA tournament opener, when 16th-seeded UMBC made NAA history with a 20-point win over Virginia, a No. 1 seed, at the Spectrum Center. But this is a new postseason and it began Thursday.
Guy, crushed after the NCAA loss, had 29 points Thursday, hitting seven of nine 3-pointers. He’s the one most people were talking about after the game.
But it was the Cavs’ big man, senior Jack Salt, that got them started in the second half. Averaging 3.6 points a game and shooting 45.9 percent at the foul line, Salt had a pair of three-point plays in the first five minutes of the second half and added another late in the game in scoring a career-high 18 points.
A follow shot by Salt with 14:52 remaining in regulation gave Virginia a 37-36 lead. Guy starting hitting those 3s after that and the Cavs were on their way to the semifinals.
The Wolfpack (22-11) recovered from an 18-point deficit on Wednesday in beating Clemson 59-58, when it trailed by 16 at the half. The Pack had success Thursday against the Cavs attacking the basket in the first half, leading 29-27 at the break, but the second half belonged to Virginia.
Markell Johnson was magical at times Wednesday against the Tigers, hitting the winning two free throws and scoring 23 points. Johnson had 13 points against the Cavs, who slowed down the point guard at times with 6-7 De’Andre Hunter and his wide wingspan.
The Wolfpack (22-11) expects to be headed to the NCAA for a second straight season under coach Kevin Keatts. It’s not the way the Pack wanted to exit the tournament, but beating Clemson may have been the victory needed to get in the NCAAs.
The Wolfpack had another ragged start Thursday. After the first eight minutes, the Cavs had an 18-10 lead as Guy scored 11 points, knocking down a couple of 3s.
DJ Funderburk, who had 10 first-half points, gave the Pack an immediate lift with a pair of free throws and a three-point play, jumpstarting a 14-0 run.
While N.C. State scored on seven straight possessions, the Cavs were shaky, taking bad shots, turning the ball over three straight times.
Guy faced a number of different defensive looks. Johnson had him early in the Pack’s man-to-man, then Braxton Beverly and Devon Daniels, who was effective in keeping Guy from getting clean looks.
Guy did end the State run with a 3 and both teams then struggled on the offensive end, the Cavs going eight straight possessions without a point while the Pack missed five consecutive shots. N.C. State led 29-24 before a late 3 by the Cavs’ Jay Huff.
