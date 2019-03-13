Pack’s spirited second-half rally too much for Clemson

Now, N.C. State won’t have to sweat it out.
The Wolfpack wanted to come to the ACC tournament and solidify a spot in the NCAA tournament field. Beat Clemson in the opener at the Spectrum Center, the reasoning went, and that should be enough.
The Pack did its part Wednesday, rallying from 16 points behind at halftime with some gutty, determined play in the second half, pulling out a 59-58 victory.
“Great win for us. We survive and advance,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said after his first ACC tournament win.
Markell Johnson’s two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining lifted the Pack ahead 59-58. Clemson used a timeout after the first foul shot but Johnson was not unnerved, knocking in the second.
Clemson’s last-gasp shot was not a good one, Marcquise Reed flinging up a long shot that was off line at the buzzer.
The Pack (22-10) was moving on, facing top-seeded Virginia on Thursday. Clemson (19-13) might have had its NCAA chances end.
The Pack, seeded eighth, could do little right in the first half, trailing 42-26 at the break and shooting 35.5 percent from the field. Clemson was sizzling, making eight 3-pointers in the half.
“I told the guys at halftime, it was not about X’s and O’s, it’s about how much heart and desire we’ll put into it. Play as hard we can can for 20 minutes and we’ll live with the result.”
But N.C. State had a lot of fight left. The Pack, 1-of-10 from the 3-point line in the opening half, used 3’s from Johnson, Devon Daniels and Jericole Hellems to surge within 51-47 with 11:48 remaining in regulation. The defense was there. The momentum.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson, who had a game-high 23 points, then pushed the Pack ahead 57-53 -- the first 3 just as the shot-clock expired.
Just when the Tigers appeared on the verge of a complete collapse, Reed knocked down a 3 with 3:56 left as the Pack’s Torin Dorn was being called for a foul underneath. After a TV timeout, Elijah Thomas scored inside and the Tigers had the lead back 58-57.
That’s the way it was until the final seconds. Clemson had fouls to give and used them until Johnson was fouled on his drive to the basket by Clyde Trapp.
Keatts probably could not have imagined a worse start. Or Clemson’s Brad Brownell a better one.
After a Dorn dunk gave the Pack an early lead, the Tigers began draining 3-pointers. A 15-2 run pushed Clemson ahead 18-6. Later, back-to-back 3-pointers by Aamir Simms ballooned the Tigers’ lead to 36-18.
The Tigers were 0-7 from the 3-point line in the 69-67 loss to the Pack in Raleigh in late January. They hit seven of their first eight Wednesday and were 8-13 in the opening half while the Wolfpack missed nine of 10.
One telling sign Wednesday may have been when Reed put up a first-half 3, the shot off line and the ball hitting the left side of the rim, only to go four feet straight up and fall back into the net. The Pack at that time was having follow shots roll off the rim.
In one sequence, guard Blake Harris lost one of his sneakers, then threw the ball out of bounds for a turnover. The Pack did recover long enough to put together an 8-0 spurt and make it a 36-26 game after a C.J. Bryce layup with a little less than four minutes to play in the half.
Wolfpack fans were on their feet, cheering, sensing a strong finish to the half. But Johnson, who had 10 first-half points, missed a 3-pointer. Dorn missed a shot and Beverly a 3 before Johnson made a poor turnover.
The Pack did not score again in the half as the Tigers picked up one last 3-pointer from Shelton Mitchell for the 16-point lead. N.C. State’s last shot was a forced jumper by Daniels that was an airball.
