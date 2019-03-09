Golden Knights take on the Canucks, look for 6th straight win

Vegas Golden Knights (37-26-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-31-9, 13th in the Western Conference)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into a matchup against Vancouver as winners of five consecutive games.
The Canucks are 15-12-4 at home. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes.
The Golden Knights are 16-16-1 on the road. Vegas averages just 3.2 per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jon Merrill leads them averaging 0.4. In their last meeting on March 3, Vegas won 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 26 goals and has collected 57 points. Roussel has recorded three goals and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 7.9 points, three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 5.6 points, two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
Canucks Injuries: Ryan Spooner: day to day (general soreness), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).
Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).
