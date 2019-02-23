Reinhart’s hat trick lifts Sabres past Capitals 5-2

Sam Reinhart scored three goals and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.
Jack Eichel had two assists in picking up his 66th point — two more than the fourth-year player's career high set last season. Rookie Rasmus Dahlin and Jason Pominville also scored for the Sabres.
Carter Hutton stopped 31 shots, and Buffalo snapped a 0-3-1 slump.
The Sabres avoided a major scare when leading scorer Jeff Skinner was helped off the ice five minutes into the second period and was unable to place any weight on his left leg. Skinner returned for the start of the third period.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 44th goal for the Capitals, while extending his goal streak to five games. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington.
RANGERS 5, DEVILS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome had two goals and Chris Kreider and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist as New York beat New Jersey.
Brady Skjei also scored, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Rangers.
Andy Greene and Kenny Agostino scored, and Cory Schneider had 29 saves for the Devils.
Both teams sat key players with the league's trade deadline two days away.
BLUES 2, BRUINS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sammy Blais scored in the sixth round of the shootout to lift St. Louis past Boston.
Alexander Steen scored in regulation for St. Louis, which had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in Dallas. Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots through overtime and five more in the shootout to improve to 14-2-1.
Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, who had a seven-game win streak snapped but earned a point for the 13th consecutive game. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves.
Comments