Sports

Nelly Korda has 3-shot lead into Australian Open’s 4th round

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 01:54 AM

FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Karrie Webb, of Australia, watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Lake Zurich, Ill. Webb's bid for a sixth Women's Australian Open title began with a 5-under 67 at The Grange, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, leaving her two strokes behind first-round leaders Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Wei-Ling Hsu.
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Karrie Webb, of Australia, watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Lake Zurich, Ill. Webb's bid for a sixth Women's Australian Open title began with a 5-under 67 at The Grange, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, leaving her two strokes behind first-round leaders Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Wei-Ling Hsu. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo, Karrie Webb, of Australia, watches her tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Lake Zurich, Ill. Webb's bid for a sixth Women's Australian Open title began with a 5-under 67 at The Grange, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, leaving her two strokes behind first-round leaders Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Wei-Ling Hsu. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo
ADELAIDE, Australia

Nelly Korda made up for an early bogey on the back nine Saturday with three consecutive birdies and four on her final six holes to shoot a 5-under 67 and take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA's Women's Australian Open.

Korda, tied for third after the second round, had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 at The Grange.

Japan's Haru Nomura had a 70 Saturday and was in second place, with three players tied for third, four strokes behind.

Five-time winner Karrie Webb shot 71 and was eight strokes behind.

  Comments  

things to do