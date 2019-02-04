Hall hits late jumper as Montana St. beats Northern Colorado

Tyler Hall had 23 points, including the final seven of the game, to help Montana State beat Northern Colorado 69-66 on Monday night.
Keljin Blevins added 13 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (9-12, 6-5 Big Sky Conference).
Kai Edwards made two free throws to give Northern Colorado (14-8, 8-3) a 66-62 lead with 2:08 to play. Hall answered with a 3-pointer, then grabbed the rebound of a miss by UNC's Jordan Davis and, with the shot clock winding down, hit a pull-up jumper from the left elbow to give the Bobcats a one-point lead with 56.7 seconds remaining. The teams traded misses before Hall made a steal and then hit two foul shots to cap the scoring with six seconds left.
Davis led Northern Colorado with 19 points and Edwards scored 12.
The Bears slipped into second, a half-game behind Montana, in the conference standings.
