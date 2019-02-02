Shiffrin takes World Cup slalom for personal best 13th win

Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women's World Cup slalom before the world championships on Saturday for her personal-best 13th victory of the season.
The two-time overall champion built on a commanding lead of a full second after the opening run to win the race by 0.77 ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.15 behind in third for her 20th career slalom podium without winning — a World Cup record.
Shiffrin's main rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, was second after the opening run but dropped to fifth, 1.70 off the lead.
Shiffrin bettered her best mark from last year of 12 victories in a single season. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89.
