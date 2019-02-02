Johnson poised to show critics his racing days are not over

FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Jimmie Johnson smiles as he answers questions during a media availability for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. Johnson by all measures is one of the politest athletes in sports. But his patience was tested during the worst season of his NASCAR career by criticism sent his way via social media. Unable to always tune it out, the seven-time NASCAR champion clapped back one day with a stern message: "I'm far from done." Derik Hamilton, File AP Photo