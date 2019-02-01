Harvard beats Yale 65-49

Robert Baker made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 13 points to help Harvard beat Yale 65-49 on Friday night.
Justin Bassey added 13 points for the Crimson (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League). Harvard had a 35-20 lead at halftime and led by double digits throughout the second half.
The Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1) used a 12-3 run to close the gap to 45-35 after trailing by 19 early in the second half. But the Crimson pushed the lead back to 19 at 60-41 and cruised from there.
Harvard opened the scoring on Bassey's 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the game and never trailed.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Alex Copeland led Yale with 14 points and Miye Oni added 11. The Bulldogs shot 18 of 59 (31 percent) from the field and 4 of 23 (17 percent) from 3-point range.
Comments