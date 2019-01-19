Tom Lehman rallies to win PGA Tour Champions opener

Tom Lehman rallied to win the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of David Toms' closing three-putt bogey.
The 59-year-old Lehman closed with his second straight 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over Toms.
Four strokes ahead of Lehman entering the round, Toms finished with a 70. His long first putt on the par-4 18th went 7 feet past, and he missed the comebacker to hand Lehman his 12th victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Lehman finished at 17-under 199 at windy Hualalai. He birdied Nos. 13, 14 and 16 and closed with two pars. Tom made seven straight pars before the finishing bogey.
Bernhard Langer and 2018 winner Jerry Kelly each shot 67 to tie for third at 14 under. Fred Couples (66) and Kevin Sutherland (63) followed at 12 under.
