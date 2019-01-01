Lions not renewing offensive coordinator Cooter’s contract

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter watches players get ready for an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit. The Lions are not renewing Cooter's contract. The Lions announced their decision Tuesday, Jan. 1, two days after finishing 6-10 in coach Matt Patricia's first season at the helm. Cooter was a holdover from Jim Caldwell's staff, but his first season with Patricia did not go well. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo