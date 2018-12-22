UT Arlington rallies to down Cal Poly 75-70 in OT

TiAndre Jackson-Young scored 18 points and UT Arlington sealed it at the foul line in the final seconds of overtime to beat Cal Poly 75-70 on Friday.
It was the first road win of the season for UT Arlington (4-8). Bryant Warren, DJ Bryant and Radshad Davis each made a pair of free throws in the final 31 seconds. Their free throws followed Donovan Fields' 3-pointer for Cal Poly, which gave the Mustangs their last led at 70-69 with 43 seconds left.
Warren's layup with three seconds left in regulation knotted the score at 61 to force the extra session. Fields missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Marcellus Garrick made a layup and jump shot to put the Mustangs up 61-52 with 6:07 left but Cal Poly wouldn't score again and allowed UT Arlington to get back in it.
Warren finished with 11 points.
Fields and Mark Crowe each scored 18 for Cal Poly (3-8).
