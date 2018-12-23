What started with such promise for Panthers ends in seventh straight loss, elimination

The first quarter of Sunday’s game was bright for the Carolina Panthers — figuratively and literally.
The sun shined over Bank of America Stadium just two days after weather in Charlotte forced the team to practice at the city’s Convention Center. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, making his first NFL start, led a 14-play, 73-yard scoring drive to open the game, finishing it off with his first career touchdown pass.
But as the cloud cover slowly shifted over Uptown, the on-field product became more and more bleak. Heinicke was briefly knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a dislocated elbow; he made an admirable return but the optimistic energy that filled the stadium had long left.
The Atlanta Falcons (6-9) extended the Panthers’ losing streak to seven games with a 24-10 victory, sealing the Panthers’ postseason fate in the process. It ain’t happening. Their chance of making the playoffs is no longer some mathematical roller coaster ride — it’s a hard zero percent.
Sunday marked end of Carolina’s home schedule and possibly the end of an era for several prominent Panthers. Longtime mainstays Thomas Davis, Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil may have each played their final home game at Bank of America Stadium.
If it is, indeed, their final home game, they should be proud of the ride. It’s just a shame it had to end like this.
“I can’t speak for those guys, but it was probably very tough,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “They deserve better.”
Three who mattered
James Bradberry: The Panthers cornerback built on his strong game against the Saints with a strong performance against the Falcons, breaking up a trio of potential big gains — one of which would’ve been a walk-in touchdown.
Christian McCaffrey: Heinicke’s favorite unsurprisingly carried a heavy workload Sunday, compiling 178 total yards and crossing the 1,000 rushing-yard mark for the first time of his career.
Taylor Heinicke: He made several questionable decisions and his stat line won’t turn many heads. But he took a beating throughout the game and kept getting up. It was as gutsy a performance as one could ask for.
Observations
▪ Heinicke’s college head coach at Old Dominion, Bobby Wilder, was present for the game.
▪ During the pregame, Cam Newton wore a shirt with a Heineken beer bottle printed on it, but with Heinicke’s name on the bottle instead — a play on his nickname for Taylor.
▪ Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers — the final defensive starters announced during pregame introductions — drew loud cheers in what could be their final home game with the Panthers.
▪ Kyle Allen briefly entered the game for an injured Heinicke, completing all four of his passes for 38 yards.
▪ The Panthers’ seventh loss in a row marks the third-longest in franchise history and longest of the Ron Rivera era.
Worth mentioning
▪ Christian McCaffrey set a single-season NFL record for catches by a running back, passing previous record-holder Matt Forte’s 102 in 2014. He also set the Panthers’ single-season reception record with 106.
▪ Heinicke attempted the third-most passes in franchise history.
▪ Carolina allowed its second 100-yard rusher of the season, the only other being Atlanta’s Tevin Coleman in Week 2.
They said it
“There’s some things we have to grow into.” – Rivera, on the future for the playmakers on offense.
“We expected him to be a playmaker and make plays, and that’s what he has done for us.” – Rivera, on McCaffrey’s season.
“That’s probably the biggest thing I’m going to have difficulty with.” – Rivera, on plays over the top against Carolina’s defense.
Comments