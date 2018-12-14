Egypt in surprise bid to be new African Cup host

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Cameroon players pose with the trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations final soccer match against Egypt at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon. Cameroon was stripped of the right to host next year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, with its preparations way behind schedule and a violent separatist rebellion in parts of the country making it a security risk. Sunday Alamba, FIle AP Photo