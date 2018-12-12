Sports

No. 3 Baylor women beat Morehead State 96-58

The Associated Press

December 12, 2018 10:24 PM

Morehead State forward McKenzie Calvert (12) keeps the ball out of reach as Baylor guard Trinity Oliver, right, attempts a steal in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Waco, Texas.
WACO, Texas

Kalani Brown scored 21 points, Juicy Landrum added 14 and third-ranked Baylor rolled to a 96-58 victory over Morehead State on Wednesday.

Brown had 12 points in the first quarter to help Baylor (8-0) build a 32-16 lead on the way to its 26th straight home victory and 43rd win in a row at the Ferrell Center against nonconference opponents. The Lady Bears are 299-22 in nonconference home games under coach Kim Mulkey.

Miranda Crockett and Crystal Simmons-Cozar scored 14 points apiece for Morehead State (7-3).

NO. 7 OREGON 87, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 79

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Satou Sabally scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds and Oregon used a big second half to beat South Dakota State.

Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points and eight rebounds to help the Ducks (8-1) avoid losing their second straight game. The then-No. 3 Ducks lost at Michigan State on Sunday.

Madison Guebert and Myah Selland each scored 21 points for South Dakota State (6-4). Season scoring leader Macy Miller had 14.

NO. 13 MINNESOTA 84, COPPIN STATE 52

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenisha Bell scored 20 points, Destiny Pitts made four 3-pointers and had 14 points and Minnesota improved to 10-0.

Minnesota's program record is a 15-0 start in the 2003-04 season, when first-year coach Lindsay Whalen was a senior star for the Gophers. Coppin State (0-8) has lost 17 straight.

