Iceland coach Hallgrimsson hired by Qatari soccer club

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 file photo, Iceland's Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson sings his country's national anthem, prior to the World Cup Group I qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Iceland in Eskisehir, Turkey. Iceland’s coach at the World Cup, part-time dentist Hallgrimsson, has been hired by Qatari club Al-Arabi. Al-Arabi announced the move in a video on its Twitter account, and says Hallgrimsson will attend a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo, File) AP