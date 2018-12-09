Windy City Wins: Lee Smith, Baines elected to baseball Hall

Longtime closer Lee Smith and smooth-swinging Harold Baines have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Former outfielder and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short.
The results by the 16-member Today's Game Era Committee were announced Sunday at the winter meetings.
Smith and Baines both debuted in Chicago during the 1980 season — Smith began with the Cubs and went on to post a then-record 478 saves while Baines started out with the White Sox and had 2,866 career hits.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
George Steinbrenner, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Joe Carter, Will Clark, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel also were on the ballot.
Comments