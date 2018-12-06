Saints aim to get back on track against Buccaneers

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Justin Evans (21) returns a fumble for touchdown as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. The Saints defense is vastly different from the one that yielded 48 points to Tampa Bay in the opener. These teams play again Sunday, with New Orleans having gone four straight games of allowing 17 or fewer points. Butch Dill, File AP Photo