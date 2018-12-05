D.J. Humphries is latest Cardinal to go on season-ending IR

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) blocks during the first half during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Glendale, Ariz. Humphries was placed on injured reserves, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo