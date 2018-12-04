Collier leads No. 1 UConn to easy win over Saint Louis

Napheesa Collier had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Katie Lou Samuelson scored 20 points and top-ranked UConn beat Saint Louis 98-42 on Tuesday night.
The Huskies (8-0) have won 123 consecutive regular season games. Crystal Dangerfield added 18 points, and Christyn Williams had 17.
Myia Clark led Saint Louis (4-5) with 18 points.
UConn rolled to a 15-2 lead and never looked back. Samuelson propelled the early outburst with a pair of 3-pointers, and Collier had a short jumper. Williams hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-8.
Collier grew up in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, Missouri, and requested over 300 tickets for family and friends. She recorded her sixth double-double in eight games.
NIGHT OFF
UConn guard Megan Walker did not play due to the flu.
BIG PICTURE
Connecticut: The Huskies will go through a stretch of four successive road games beginning Dec. 19 in Oklahoma and ending Jan. 6 at Houston.
St. Louis: All 20 of the Billikens' first-half points came from freshmen. St. Louis played the third of four straight home games.
UP NEXT
Connecticut: Will host Seton Hall on Saturday.
St. Louis: Will host Missouri on Sunday
