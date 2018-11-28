Tickets for Yanks-Red Sox in London in June cost $38-$493

Major League Baseball is charging princely prices for its first games in Britain.
Premium seats at London's Olympic Stadium will cost 385 pounds ($493) for the games between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Boston Red Sox on June 29 and 30. The top non-premium seats near the infield cost 320 pounds ($410).
Seats in the outfield corners go for 270 ($346) and 220 pounds ($282), according to a chart on Ticketmaster's website. The ones behind the outfield fences go for 120 pounds ($154).
Tickets in the second deck cost 270, 170 ($218), 145 ($186), 120, 80 ($102), 45 ($58) and 30 pounds ($38).
A presale for Yankees and Red Sox season ticket holders starts Friday, and a presale for those who have pre-registered begins Monday. The general on-sale date is Dec. 6.
Comments