Mississippi State’s Simmons wins Conerly Trophy

FILE- In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (94) pushes through a double team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin in Starkville, Miss. Simmons and Mississippi’s A.J. Brown are the top two candidates for the Conerly Trophy, which is given to the state’s top college football player on Tuesday night, Nov. 27, 2018. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo