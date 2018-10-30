Trick or treat?: Ten story lines to watch during one of the busiest times in sports

Halloween is one of the most fun times of the year. There’s classic movies, clever costumes and, of course, candy.
But for sports fans, it’s also particularly special because this time of year is when there’s a smorgasbord of action. The NFL is at midseason and playoff races are heating up, college football is getting serious as the first College Football Playoff rankings were due to come out Tuesday night, the NBA and NHL are just hitting their groove, high school football playoffs are looming, college basketball is right around the corner and NASCAR is closing in on determining a champion.
That’s not even mentioning that a World Series champion was just crowned (congrats, Red Sox fans).
Whew!
That leaves us with story line after story line, and some of them are as scary or grotesque as the ghouls and goblins that will be flooding the streets Wednesday night to go trick or treating. Here’s 10 tricks and treats to keep an eye on at one of the busiest times of the sports season:
1. Klay cooking
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has put us in awe before, scoring 60 points through three quarters two years ago. He was at it again Monday night, hitting an NBA-record 14 3-pointers en route to 52 points (in three quarters again) in the Dubs’ 149-124 route of the Chicago Bulls.
Scary, right?
Well, just consider the Warriors, who had 92 points at halftime, are just getting started. They don’t even have a healthy DeMarcus Cousins yet.
2. CFP, OMG
The madness was to begin Tuesday night, as the first College Football Playoff rankings were to be revealed. This kick-starts weeks of debate and craziness about which four teams will ultimately make the playoffs.
Can we just get to a playoff system with more teams already? Pondering how the committee will screw it up is terrifying.
3. If you ain’t first . . .
Joey Logano showed a little road rage on Sunday, bumping Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap of the race at Martinsville to win and qualify for the NASCAR’s championship-deciding race. Truex, meanwhile, will have to try again to clinch a spot that will allow him to attempt to repeat as series champion.
“He may have won the battle, but he ain’t winning the damn war,” Truex said after the race.
Now, there’s two ways to look at this. One, it adds passion to a sport in need of a boost. Two, it sets up for a scary situation where one driver could exact revenge in a sport whose wrecks can be very dangerous.
Let’s hope cooler minds prevail and tempers don’t accelerate any further.
4. Doggone pathetic
Sorry, Drew Carey, but Cleveland does not rock these days.
Hue Jackson is finally out as Browns coach. Todd Haley was sent packing as well. And those came not long after Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was let go.
It’s again tough times in the Dogpound.
Aside from the Indians, Cleveland sports are once again in a frightful situation. And this time, you can’t count on “The King” coming home as he’s got his hands full in La La Land.
5. All the King’s men
Speaking of LeBron James, he sent a poignant message to the media and perhaps his Laker teammates following Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” he said, adding “Seriously.”
This comes from the man who cautioned that this experiment would take time when he first got to Los Angeles.
The Lake Show could be in for ugliness as the team is 2-5 and there already appears to be frustration coming from The King. Add in the likes of Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee, who have been known to stoke flames, and this could blow up.
6. Here’s Chucky, others
There’s some ugly play in the NFL these days. Look at teams such as the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Browns.
Ick.
Expect to see some inflated odds in games that feature these teams, whose outlooks for the rest of the season are simply grotesque.
7. No thanks
You’re kidding me, right?
We’re expected to pay money to see an exhibition featuring Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson playing for someone else’s money? Wait, did I mention exhibition? On top of that, it’s the day after Thanksgiving, when there’s plenty of better options on the table, including leftovers and college football.
Heck, even a nowadays-watered-down Black Friday experience sounds more enticing. At least then you’re getting a discount when paying for crap.
8. Ram tough?
In this case, we’ll talk about scary good, and that’s the Los Angeles Rams.
They seem pretty unstoppable and overcame a pesky Green Bay Packers team on Sunday to get to 8-0 on the season. Could they go undefeated? Well, it’s possible, but there are still some intriguing tests remaining on the schedule.
It starts this week when the Rams travel to NOLA to take on the Saints, who appear to be the most formidable challenge left on the slate. But don’t underestimate the chances of the Seahawks, Chiefs, Bears and Eagles pulling off the big upset.
Nonetheless, this team appears to be nearly flawless and scary good.
9. Pirates’ voyage
Those attending Friday night’s high school football game between the Myrtle Beach Seahawks and Hartsville Red Foxes will be in for a treat.
Both teams are undefeated and are playing for the Region VI-4A title up in Hartsville. This game has much riding on it and has the potential to be a classic.
Scary thing is, one of these squads will go into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
10. Devilish potential
With the college basketball season tipping off next Tuesday, the ridiculousness that is the Duke Blue Devils will soon be upon us.
The thought of former Spartanburg Day standout Zion Williamson and fellow top recruit R.J. Barrett teaming up with an already talented Blue Devil team has got to have other teams shaking in their high-tops.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
