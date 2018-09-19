Rams’ Jamon Brown returns from suspension as likely backup

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Jamon Brown (68) gets ready for a play during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown is back with the Rams’ offensive line after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy. If Brown isn’t in the starting lineup when the Rams host the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 23, the right guard doesn’t sound overly disappointed about the decision. Brown knows just how well Austin Blythe played in his unfortunate absence. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo