Los Angeles Angels’ Jose Fernandez, right, celebrates after his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, as Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos look000s away during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Los Angeles Angels’ Jose Fernandez, right, celebrates after his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, as Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos look000s away during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chris Carlson AP Photo
Los Angeles Angels’ Jose Fernandez, right, celebrates after his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, as Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos look000s away during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Chris Carlson AP Photo

Sports

Rookies Arcia, Fernandez power Angels to win over Texas

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press

September 13, 2018 01:16 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

Rookie Francisco Arcia homered twice and drove in four runs, rookie Jose Fernandez hit his second career homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Arcia had a two-run double in the second inning and homered in the sixth and again in the eighth. Fernandez, the 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, went deep again after hitting his first major league homer on Tuesday.

Felix Pena worked six scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked one as the Angels won for the sixth time in seven games.

Joey Gallo hit his 36th homer of the season for the Rangers, who have lost five of six.

  Comments  