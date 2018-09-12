Sports

Police: Officers fatally shoot man armed with handgun

The Associated Press

September 12, 2018 10:18 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Police in Buffalo say officers have fatally shot a man armed with a handgun during a confrontation on a city street.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed man on Plymouth Avenue. Rinaldo says a confrontation occurred and shots were fired.

Investigators say the man, identified as 32-year-old Rafael Rivera, of Buffalo, was shot and killed when he wouldn't put down his gun.

Police says two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was shot.

The Erie County District Attorney's office is investigating.

