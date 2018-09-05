Former world half marathon champion Paul Koech dies at 49

FILE - In this Saturday, April 26, 1997 file photo, Sally Barsosio and Paul Koech, right, both from Kenya, celebrate winning the Trevira Twosome 10K run in New York’s Central Park. Former world half marathon champion Paul Koech of Kenya died on on Monday Sept. 3, 2018, but no cause of death was given. He was 49. Gino Domenico, File AP Photo