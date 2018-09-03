Cubs welcome stolen-base specialist Gore to expanded roster

FILE - In this July 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts catches Kansas City Royals’ Terrance Gore trying to steal second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Boston. Gore has resurfaced with the Chicago Cubs, who purchased his contract from Triple-A Iowa when rosters expanded Sept. 1. Like the Royals previously, the Cubs will have a chance to turn Gore loose on the bases. The 27-year-old outfielder has played in 50 games in his major league career. He has 11 at-bats, zero hits, 14 runs and 21 stolen bases. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo